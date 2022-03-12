FIRST ALERT: Thousands without power; Bridges, part of I-526 close amid high winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 5,000 electric customers across the Lowcountry are without power Saturday after strong winds and a line of storms moved through the area.

As of 9:15 a.m., Dominion Energy reported 2,266 outages in Charleston County, 214 in Colleton County, 39 in Berkeley County and nine in Dorchester County

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported 1,070 without power in Berkeley County, 161 without power in Charleston County and 14 without power in Dorchester County.

The Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 103 without power in Dorchester County.

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 600 power failures in Colleton County.

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported 251 without power in Georgetown County.

Earlier on Saturday, the Charleston Police Department said the Don Holt and Wando Bridges were closed after winds caused multiple overturned tractor-trailers and containers, police said.

Police said winds blew an empty container off its truck and slammed it into a Charleston Police cruiser driven by an officer who was responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge. Police said the container then slid off the bridge into the water.

North Charleston Police said they shut down I-526 at the Virginia Avenue exit because of another overturned 18-wheeler.

Clarification: Our officers have closed I-526 at the Virginia Avenue exit. #chsnews #chstrfc https://t.co/l5SuYVMQtO — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) March 12, 2022

Traffic was still moving on the Ravenel Bridge as of 9:15 a.m.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation typically does not close bridges during high winds, leaving that decision up to local law enforcement.

The Charleston County Emergency Operations Center says when sustained wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour, high-profile vehicles like box-type trucks, tractor trailers, motor homes and vehicles pulling travel tailers, box-type trailers or large boats or other watercraft should not use bridges with spans of 65 feet or higher.

Once sustained winds reach 40 mph, the county issues a “Condition Red” advisory, stating the bridges are considered unsafe for travel. Law enforcement vehicles may not be present on bridges because of unsafe conditions, and drivers are essentially using the bridges at their own risk.

