Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck and into the vehicle. Police say the container then fell from the bridge into the Wando River.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was crushed by an empty container that flew off its truck Saturday morning.

The truck was passing an officer who was in his police cruiser while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The container flew off its truck and landed on the cruiser, then slid off the cruiser and fell into the Wando River, she said.

The officer and the truck driver were not injured in the incident.

