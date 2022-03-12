Empty container crushes Charleston Police cruiser amid high winds on Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their cruisers was crushed by an empty container that flew off its truck Saturday morning.

The truck was passing an officer who was in his police cruiser while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The container flew off its truck and landed on the cruiser, then slid off the cruiser and fell into the Wando River, she said.

The officer and the truck driver were not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.