Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 40-year-old Donald Calderone Jr. died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near 3900 South Kings Highway.

Calderone was living in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Bellamy.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

