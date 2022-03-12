Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 40-year-old Donald Calderone Jr. died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near 3900 South Kings Highway.

Calderone was living in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Bellamy.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 killed after vehicle collides with tree near Conway
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
Temperatures are going to drop down in the 20s tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over but temperatures plummet this afternoon
A viewer submitted this photo of a downed telephone poll Saturday morning on Rivers Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Power returning to customers after strong storms, bridges reopen
Horry County police conducting investigation in Carolina Forest

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
.
Myrtle Beach golf cart, moped rental limit stays put at 871
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu