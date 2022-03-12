Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Jefferson races into the 60-meter finals at NCAA Indoor Championships

CCU's Jefferson races into the 60-meter finals at NCAA Indoor Championships
CCU's Jefferson races into the 60-meter finals at NCAA Indoor Championships(Sun Belt Conference)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Coastal Carolina junior Melissa Jefferson shattered both the Sun Belt Conference and the Coastal Carolina University program records for the indoors 60-meter dash on Friday night, as she turned in a time of 7.10 in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

MORE COVERAGE | More for Melissa: Homegrown track star continues to rewrite history at CCU

Jefferson’s time of 7.10 was the fastest time in section 2 of the preliminaries and was the fourth-fastest time over both sections to send her to the finals of the 60-meter dash tomorrow night.

Her previous record time in the 60-meter dash was 7.22 set back at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 21, 2022.

The women’s 60-meter finals race is set for 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT on Saturday night from the Birmingham CrossPlex Complex in Birmingham, Ala.

Fans can watch the 60-meter dash and the other finals events tomorrow night on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Clemson baseball
No. 18 Clemson takes opener over Northeastern 9-6
The Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium has been around since the 1960s.  The stadium is home to Myrtle...
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Coastal men to host opening-round game of The Basketball Classic.
Coastal men to host opening-round game of The Basketball Classic