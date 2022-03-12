CCU’s Jefferson races into the 60-meter finals at NCAA Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Coastal Carolina junior Melissa Jefferson shattered both the Sun Belt Conference and the Coastal Carolina University program records for the indoors 60-meter dash on Friday night, as she turned in a time of 7.10 in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Jefferson’s time of 7.10 was the fastest time in section 2 of the preliminaries and was the fourth-fastest time over both sections to send her to the finals of the 60-meter dash tomorrow night.

What a performance by @Melissajanae21 at the @NCAATrackField Indoor Championships in the 60-meter dash prelims tonight.



⏱️: 7.10



✔️ CCU school record



✔️ Sun Belt Conference record



✔️ Made the Finals#TEALNATION | #ChantsUp pic.twitter.com/oD5Sjmq4sF — CCU Track and XC (@CoastalTFXC) March 12, 2022

Her previous record time in the 60-meter dash was 7.22 set back at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 21, 2022.

The women’s 60-meter finals race is set for 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT on Saturday night from the Birmingham CrossPlex Complex in Birmingham, Ala.

Fans can watch the 60-meter dash and the other finals events tomorrow night on ESPN3.

