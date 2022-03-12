Submit a Tip
Beloved local Santa Claus passes away after battle with cancer

Frank Hayes as Santa Claus
Frank Hayes as Santa Claus(David Hayes)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man famous for his countless appearances as Santa Claus recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Known by those around him as Frank Hayes, his family confirmed the news via Facebook on Friday afternoon. His family also shared a link with us where people can read his obituary, send condolences and get information on the upcoming services.

FOX Carolina’s Chris Scott shared a picture his family took with Hayes a few years ago and said, “so many people were touched by Frank Hayes. Frank was life long friend of ours.”

Chris Scott with Frank Hayes
Chris Scott with Frank Hayes(Chris Scott)

