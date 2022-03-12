Beloved local Santa Claus passes away after battle with cancer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man famous for his countless appearances as Santa Claus recently passed away following a battle with cancer.
Known by those around him as Frank Hayes, his family confirmed the news via Facebook on Friday afternoon. His family also shared a link with us where people can read his obituary, send condolences and get information on the upcoming services.
FOX Carolina’s Chris Scott shared a picture his family took with Hayes a few years ago and said, “so many people were touched by Frank Hayes. Frank was life long friend of ours.”
