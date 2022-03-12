Submit a Tip
1 person rescued in Clio after home damaged by high winds

The Clio Rural Fire Department was called just before 9:30 a.m. to a home that was damaged by high winds and with power lines down across the home.(Source: Clio Rural Fire Department Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) – The Clio Rural Fire Department rescued a person who was trapped in their home as a powerful storm blew through the Pee Dee.

The fire department was called just before 9:30 a.m. to a home that was damaged by high winds and with power lines down across the home.

Crews were able to safely get the person out of the home.

Posted by Clio Rural Fire Department on Saturday, March 12, 2022

“Our thoughts are with this family as their home suffered severe damage, and as always we are grateful to serve the Clio community,” the Clio Rural Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

Heavy wind gusts hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Saturday morning. At the WMBF News Studio, wind speeds were clocked at 60 mph.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

