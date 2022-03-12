Submit a Tip
1 hurt, traffic blocked after crash on Highway 90 near Conway

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a Friday night crash on Highway 90, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to an area of the highway near Old Reaves Ferry Road in response to a single-vehicle wreck shortly before 8:55 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area, as lanes of traffic are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

