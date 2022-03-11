Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vehicle collides with tree in Conway, serious injuries reported

Vehicle collides with tree in Conway, serious injuries reported
Vehicle collides with tree in Conway, serious injuries reported(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle collided with a tree Friday afternoon in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash on Pitch Landing Road in the area of Blaze Trail at 4:25 p.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The Conway Fire Department is assisting county crews at the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
.
Myrtle Beach golf cart, moped rental limit stays put at 871
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu