Vehicle collides with tree in Conway, serious injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle collided with a tree Friday afternoon in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash on Pitch Landing Road in the area of Blaze Trail at 4:25 p.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The Conway Fire Department is assisting county crews at the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.