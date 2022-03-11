TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in place for Trump rally in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A road closure will be in place Saturday in Florence ahead of a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says beginning at 6 a.m., McCall Boulevard (Sec. 675) between E. Palmetto Street and National Cemetery Road will be closed until the event concludes.

RELATED STORY:

Law enforcement will be in the area directing traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays, as traffic will be moving slowly.

Trump will be joined by other South Carolina political figures, including Gov. Henry McMaster and SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, for the ‘Save America’ rally.

College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz is also slated to appear at the rally.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.