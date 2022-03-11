Statewide tornado drill set for Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina will conduct a tornado drill Friday morning as part of its Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The state’s Emergency Management Division will hold that drill at 9 a.m. to test communication systems and safety procedures.

The drill was originally planned for Wednesday but was postponed because of the threat of active severe weather that day.

As part of the drill, the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

Officials are urging schools, daycares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the state averages 11 tornadoes each year since 1950, resulting in 47 fatalities and 1,057 injuries.

During the drill the SCEMD says you should take the following steps to test your own readiness for severe weather:

At Home : Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

In an office building, hospital, nursing home or skyscraper : Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building -- away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

At school: Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

South Carolina ranks 26th in the United States in the number of tornado strikes, and 18th in the number of tornadoes per square mile.

The most common type of tornado, the relatively weak and short-lived type, occurs between March and May.

