Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Statewide tornado drill set for Friday morning

Moncks Corner residents blamed a tornado for heavy damage in April 2020. South Carolina's...
Moncks Corner residents blamed a tornado for heavy damage in April 2020. South Carolina's Emergency Management Division says the state has averaged 11 tornadoes each year since 1950, resulting in 47 fatalities and 1,057 injuries.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina will conduct a tornado drill Friday morning as part of its Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The state’s Emergency Management Division will hold that drill at 9 a.m. to test communication systems and safety procedures.

The drill was originally planned for Wednesday but was postponed because of the threat of active severe weather that day.

As part of the drill, the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

Officials are urging schools, daycares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the state averages 11 tornadoes each year since 1950, resulting in 47 fatalities and 1,057 injuries.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

During the drill the SCEMD says you should take the following steps to test your own readiness for severe weather:

  • At Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.
  • In an office building, hospital, nursing home or skyscraper: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building -- away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.
  • At school: Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

South Carolina ranks 26th in the United States in the number of tornado strikes, and 18th in the number of tornadoes per square mile.

The most common type of tornado, the relatively weak and short-lived type, occurs between March and May.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Level 3 threat for storms is out now for the Grand Strand and inland areas. The main timing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing threat for severe storms Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach golf cart, moped rental limit stays put at 871
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
The Save Women’s Sports Act says the gender of students on their birth certificates will...
Bill would use gender on birth certificate to determine team on which transgender youths play