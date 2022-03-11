Some tips to help keep you safe when lightning strikes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, some factors can put you at greater risk — like simply being outside during a storm.
Two men were killed during a thunderstorm in the Cape Fear region in August of 2020.
A homeowner and his friend were cutting tree limbs in the Bradley Creek area when they were struck by lightning. A nearby home was also hit, but no one was hurt.
Fire crews confirmed a fire that damaged a house in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night was likely caused by lightning.
According to the National Lightning Safety Council, in 2021 there were 11 fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. — a record low.
This serves as a reminder to always use caution during storms and here are some tips to help keep you safe:
- Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.
- Don’t forget the 30-30 rule. After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors.
- Don’t do anything outside for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
- If you are caught in a storm with no safe shelter nearby, reduce your risk. Immediately get off elevated areas, crouch down in a ball-like position. Do not lie flat!
- And, never shelter under a tree.
- If you’re out in a boat, get inside the cabin or stay as low as you can in the boat, and avoid metal or electrical devices.
