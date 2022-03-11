Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Some tips to help keep you safe when lightning strikes

Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)
Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, some factors can put you at greater risk — like simply being outside during a storm.

Two men were killed during a thunderstorm in the Cape Fear region in August of 2020.

A homeowner and his friend were cutting tree limbs in the Bradley Creek area when they were struck by lightning. A nearby home was also hit, but no one was hurt.

Fire crews confirmed a fire that damaged a house in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night was likely caused by lightning.

Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, in 2021 there were 11 fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. — a record low.

This serves as a reminder to always use caution during storms and here are some tips to help keep you safe:

  • Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.
  • Don’t forget the 30-30 rule. After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors.
  • Don’t do anything outside for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
  • If you are caught in a storm with no safe shelter nearby, reduce your risk. Immediately get off elevated areas, crouch down in a ball-like position. Do not lie flat!
  • And, never shelter under a tree.
  • If you’re out in a boat, get inside the cabin or stay as low as you can in the boat, and avoid metal or electrical devices.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Severe storms possible Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk, strong winds arrive Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat

Latest News

Severe storms possible Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk, strong winds arrive Saturday
Andrew's update on Saturday's severe weather threat
Andrew's update on Saturday's severe weather threat
Lightning Safety
FIRST ALERT: Lightning Safety
Nasty Thursday ahead, severe weather possible for Saturday