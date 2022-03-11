Secret Service declares ‘No Drone Zone’ Saturday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), established a drone flight restriction on March 12, concurrent with the “Save America Rally” at the Florence Regional Airport.

It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state and local partners to accomplish our protective mission.

This restriction applies to all drone pilots.

A road closure will also be in place Saturday in Florence ahead of a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump.

For more information please reference: https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_2_2646.html

