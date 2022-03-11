Submit a Tip
Second earthquake recorded in Midlands this week, 15th across state this year

An earthquake struck the Palmetto State Friday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An earthquake struck the Palmetto State Friday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 10 a.m. in Kershaw County, about four miles east/southeast of Camden.

The earthquake measured at a depth of 1.2 km, the agency said.

This is the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kershaw County on Wednesday.

With the latest tremor, there have now been 15 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina this year.

