Second earthquake recorded in Midlands this week, 15th across state this year

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An earthquake struck the Palmetto State Friday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 10 a.m. in Kershaw County, about four miles east/southeast of Camden.

The earthquake measured at a depth of 1.2 km, the agency said.

This is the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kershaw County on Wednesday.

With the latest tremor, there have now been 15 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina this year.

