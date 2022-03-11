Second arrest made in Bennettsville area shooting after suspect turns himself in

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Clio man turned himself in Friday morning in connection to a February shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaquille Crowley, 27, is charged with attempted murder.

Authorities said the shooting took place on Feb. 6 along Betsy Street in the Bennettsville area.

Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Crowley was involved in a fight with another man, who was identified as 38-year-old Michael Goodman, when the two started shooting at each other.

Michael Goodman (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Goodman was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with attempted murder.

Anderson said no other arrests are expected in the case.

