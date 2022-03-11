Submit a Tip
Second arrest made in Bennettsville area shooting after suspect turns himself in

Shaquille Crowley
Shaquille Crowley(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Clio man turned himself in Friday morning in connection to a February shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaquille Crowley, 27, is charged with attempted murder.

Authorities said the shooting took place on Feb. 6 along Betsy Street in the Bennettsville area.

Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Crowley was involved in a fight with another man, who was identified as 38-year-old Michael Goodman, when the two started shooting at each other.

RELATED COVERAGE | Deputies make arrest in February shooting in Bennettsville area

Michael Goodman
Michael Goodman(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Goodman was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with attempted murder.

Anderson said no other arrests are expected in the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

