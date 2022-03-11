S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to nearly two decades in prison after he admitted kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old from Marlboro County.

John Fink, 31, of Dorchester pleaded guilty to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

On April 15, 2021, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a missing child case. The sheriff’s office was able to locate the missing teen in Dorchester County a day later.

An investigation revealed that Fink met the child online, picked up the 13-year-old at their home and took the teen to his home in Summerville. Investigator Clay Anderson said that Fink admitted to sexually assaulting the teenager.

A judge sentenced Fink on Wednesday to 18 years in prison followed by four years of probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

