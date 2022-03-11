Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online

John Fink III
John Fink III((Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to nearly two decades in prison after he admitted kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old from Marlboro County.

John Fink, 31, of Dorchester pleaded guilty to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

On April 15, 2021, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a missing child case. The sheriff’s office was able to locate the missing teen in Dorchester County a day later.

RELATED COVERAGE | Missing Pee Dee teen investigation leads to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct charges for SC man

An investigation revealed that Fink met the child online, picked up the 13-year-old at their home and took the teen to his home in Summerville. Investigator Clay Anderson said that Fink admitted to sexually assaulting the teenager.

A judge sentenced Fink on Wednesday to 18 years in prison followed by four years of probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt
Ricky Lane Shook
Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say
Nicholas V. Hodges, 40, of Marlin Court, Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet man arrested on weapons violation, multiple warrants after trying to pawn items with another’s ID
Johnathan Blakney
Darlington deputies arrest home burglary suspect caught by residents