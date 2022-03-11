Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Forestry employee accused of starting fires to face bond court judge

Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston...
Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston counties, was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.(SCFC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man facing charges in connection with a string of wildfires in northern Berkeley County is expected to face a magistrate Friday.

Brad Chance, 52, is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another, the forestry commission said.

Chance is a forestry technician who has worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston Counties, a release states.

He was arrested Thursday following a joint investigation by South Carolina Forestry Commission law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office related to a string of suspicious wildfires near the Francis Marion National Forest. Those wildfires took place in January and February, the release states.

Chance was hired by the forestry commission in February 2021.

Forestry officials say he is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Level 3 threat for storms is out now for the Grand Strand and inland areas. The main timing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing threat for severe storms Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say