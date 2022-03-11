Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges

SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges(SC Forestry Commission)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) - Detectives arrested a South Carolina Forestry Commission employee accused of starting fires in Berkeley County.

According to the report, 52-year-old Brad Chance, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston counties, was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.

The forestry commission says the charges are related to a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest in January and February.

He is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another.

According to the forestry commission, Chance is a resident of St Stephen and was hired by the commission in February of 2021.

He has been suspended without pay pending a SCFC investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Severe storms possible Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk, strong winds arrive Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)
Some tips to help keep you safe when lightning strikes