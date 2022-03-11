Submit a Tip
No. 18 Clemson takes opener over Northeastern 9-6

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 18 Clemson broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 9-6 victory over Northeastern at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-0, while the Huskies fell to 6-6-1. The win was Clemson’s 14th in a row dating to 2021, tied for eighth longest in school history.

In the third inning, Dylan Brewer lined a run-scoring single and scored on Tyler Corbitt’s single, then the Huskies scored two two-out runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score 2-2. Clemson responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead. Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring single, then the Tigers plated two more runs before Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his third of the year.

Northeastern cut into the Tiger lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning after two Clemson errors, then Jonathan French led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his third homer of the year and Clemson added a run in the frame on Ingle’s sacrifice fly.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-0) earned the win, as he gave up three hits, two runs and four walks with two strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Northeastern starter Cam Schlittler (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, seven runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

