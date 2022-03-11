Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach International Airport named Airport of the Year, Category II - IV

The Myrtle Beach International Airport
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The next time you fly in or out of Myrtle Beach International Airport you’ll be at the 2021 Category II-IV Airport of the Year.

MYR was named the 2021 Category II-IV Airport of the Year for outstanding operational performance during 2021 as part of the annual TSA Honorary Awards.

“It is a great honor to have an airport recognized but the true recognition goes to the workforce and the leadership that always comes in with a positive attitude and team spirit,” David McMahon, TSA Federal Security Director for South Carolina said. “The workforce at Myrtle Beach and supplementing deployment officers deserve to be recognized for their outstanding performance.”

Passenger volume at the airport increased by 200% in July and August from 2020 to 2021 and approximately 40% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Leadership at MYR worked closely within the state and TSA headquarters to secure additional manpower and resources to maintain a strong security posture and screen passengers as efficiently and effectively as possible.

That posture included the addition of the TSA National Deployment Officer (NDO) force and TSA Explosive Detection Canine Teams. Both were deployed to the airport to assist with the dramatic increase in passenger volume, which surpassed checkpoint lane capacity by up to four lanes during busy periods last summer.

Myrtle Beach shares the title of Airport of the Year with Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, selected as the winner among large airports.

