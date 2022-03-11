Submit a Tip
Murrells Inlet man arrested on weapons violation, multiple warrants after trying to pawn items with another’s ID

Nicholas V. Hodges, 40, of Marlin Court, Murrells Inlet
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man was arrested on a weapons law violation and warrants from Horry and Florence counties Thursday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a golf shop employee after a man attempted to pawn three golf bags containing 42 clubs using another person’s identification.

Deputies found a handgun in the man’s backpack along with three driver’s licenses, 14 credit/debit cards, a Social Security card, a COVID19 vaccination card and five other miscellaneous cards.

Nicholas V. Hodges, 40, of Marlin Court, Murrells Inlet, was taken into custody near Akers Discount Golf on Highway 17 Bypass.

After his arrest, deputies discovered warrants issued by Florence and Horry counties.

According to HCPD, Hodges was arrested in Horry County and Surfside Beach in August and September 2021 on several charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny, burglary, receiving stolen goods. and he has bonded out.

HCPD says that the Horry County Sheriff’s Office has several bench warrants against him for failing to appear in court

Hodges is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing and/or transfer to Florence or Horry counties.

