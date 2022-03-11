More for Melissa: Homegrown track star continues to rewrite history at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Melissa Jefferson hails from Georgetown and had a decorated high school career in track and field at Carvers Bay High School. A life-altering decision she made at age 17 has sparked record-breaking success in college.

As she prepares to cap off another indoor season, Jefferson is even hungrier for more.

“I wanted to make sure that I put myself in a predicament to where I wouldn’t be denied again,” said Coastal Carolina junior sprinter Melissa Jefferson. When I didn’t make it last year for indoor nationals, I was watching it on TV and I told myself that even though I’m watching it on TV this year, the next year I won’t be watching it on TV again I’ll be there competing.”

This weekend the former Bear has another shot to compete with the best in the country. The first coming last summer in Oregon at the outdoor national championships. Jefferson is using that experience as fuel as she hopes to win a medal in Birmingham.

“Most of them have been there before and this is my first time,” Jefferson said. “But, I feel like the experience that I had with outdoor really helped that because I’ll be on the big stage once again. I’ll know how to handle the pressure and things that come my way.”

One could say the pressure has been on her all season. However, Melissa has taken everything in stride and shattered more records. She became the fastest women in Sun Belt history with record breaking times in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Sun Belt Conference championship meet. It’s a testament to her hard work and also her faith.

“Without Him [God] there would be no me running fast,” said Jefferson. “There would be no fastest woman in Sun Belt history and things like that. First and foremost He gets all the glory and praise because without Him I wouldn’t be here.”

And while she continues to rewrite history, Melissa considers it a huge blessing for not only her but her entire family that her father Melvin is still around. The man whose life she saved while she was in high school by donating bone marrow, and the rock of her strong support system back home in Georgetown County.

“It’s just a testament of how strong our faith is as a family and persevering,” Jefferson said. “Persevering is something that I’ve always been taught growing up as a child. Knowing that you have people out here that are rooting for you and you have people out here that want you to be the best person that you can be, that means everything.”

