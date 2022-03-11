Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mississippi St. dominates second half, beats Gamecocks 73-51

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan...
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan Woodley (55) to shoot during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half in beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 73-51 in a second-round SEC tournament game Thursday.

Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs (18-14), who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Iverson Molinar added 19 points though it came on only 6-of-20 shooting. Shakeel Moore added 12 points and five assists. Andersson Garcia had 12 rebounds.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers on 11 attempts, and had five assists for the Gamecocks (18-13), who had only four field goals in the second half. Devin Carter added 10 points. James Reese V, who came in averaging nearly 11 points per game, was held to two free throws.

MSU, which was 2 of 37 from the arc in its previous four games, stayed away from the long ball, making 3 of 11 tries, while outscoring South Carolina 42-16 in the paint. The Bulldogs also made 20 of 27 free throws to 11 of 19 for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks finished at 28% shooting, going 4 of 31 in the second half.

Wildens Leveque opened the second half with a bucket to tie the game but the Bulldogs scored the next nine points and led thereafter. Up by three with 13 minutes left, the Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 26-7 the rest of the way.

Stevenson had 13 first-half points with three 3-pointers but it was Mississippi State with a 36-34 lead at the break after Molinar made a pair of free throws with three seconds left.

The teams split their two regular-season meetings.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Clemson baseball
No. 18 Clemson takes opener over Northeastern 9-6
The Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium has been around since the 1960s.  The stadium is home to Myrtle...
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Coastal men to host opening-round game of The Basketball Classic.
Coastal men to host opening-round game of The Basketball Classic
Coastal Carolina baseball falls at home, 9-5
Coastal Carolina baseball falls at home, 9-5