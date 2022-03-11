Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a chase entered Georgetown County on Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office after a chase began in Berkeley County.

The suspects drove through a road construction zone near the Oceda community on Highway 41 during the chase, leaving a 69-year-old worker hurt as she was trying to avoid their vehicle. The worker was reported to have minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The suspects then stopped their vehicle and ran in opposite directions on Pennyroyal Road.

A man was taken into custody and transported back to Berkeley County. Deputies said the female passenger isn’t facing charges as of Friday.

No other details were immediately available.

