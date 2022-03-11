Submit a Tip
Las Vegas Metro officer accused of using department’s gun in casino robbery

Caleb Rogers is accused of using a department-issued gun to try to rob a casino on Feb. 27, the...
Caleb Rogers is accused of using a department-issued gun to try to rob a casino on Feb. 27, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Steve Timko and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KOLO/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer used a department-issued gun in an attempt to rob a casino on Feb. 27, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, made his initial appearance Thursday on federal charges of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery and using a gun to commit a crime of violence.

Las Vegas Metro arrested Rogers after he allegedly robbed a casino near South Valley Boulevard and West Flamingo Road about a half-mile west of Interstate 15, about a mile south of where he worked in the Bolden Area Command.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rogers ran toward two employees in the sportsbook area and yelled, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” Rogers climbed over the counter, shoved one employee to the floor and grabbed the money and shoved it into a bag, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He ran when employees triggered an alarm. A security guard tackled him as he ran toward the parking garage.

Rogers drew a revolver, with his finger on the trigger and threatened security guards saying, “I’m going to shoot you!”

Security officers disarmed Rogers and held him until Las Vegas Metro officers arrived. Officers checked the gun’s serial number and found it belonged t Las Vegas Metro.

He is also charged with robbing a casino in western Las Vegas of $73,810 on Nov. 12 and with robbing a North Las Vegas casino of $11,500 on Jan. 6.

The maximum sentence for using a gun to commit a crime of violence is life in prison and he faces a maximum 20 years in prison for interfering with interstate commerce.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

