Georgetown man charged with exploiting vulnerable adult, fraud

Michael McKnight
Michael McKnight(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man has been arrested after authorities say he stole from a vulnerable adult while acting as power of attorney.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 60-year-old Michael McKnight is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that between Feb. 21, 2018, and Oct.19, 2019, McKnight unlawfully used the victim’s funds and assets, authorities said.

The victim reportedly resided at the Prince George Health and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown at the time of the alleged misconduct.

McKnight was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, McKnight remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond, online records show.

