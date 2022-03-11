Gas station sells out after offering fuel for $2.25/gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A gas station in western North Carolina sold out of gas after offering a big discount on Thursday.

The Citgo station on Highway 19 East in Yancey County knocked their price down to $2.25 per gallon while the national average was over $4.30 per gallon.

Store manager Leigh Hopson said a line of cars was backed up for four hours until they ran out of gas.

“We were tickled to death to be able to help people out,” she said.

The Citgo got another shipment of gas Friday, but the price was back at $4.25/gallon.

Hopson said they hope to offer another discount soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media. All rights reserved.