FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a powerful cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.

A very strong cold front will blast through the Carolinas tomorrow with a triple threat of impactful weather. Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the front. Very strong wind gusts are possible both before and after the front moves through the region. Behind the front, a spring freeze is on the way that may damage early spring blooms. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are forecast to be extremely strong. Winds just 5000 feet off the ground will blowing as high as 100 mph. Just 2000 feet above the ground, winds will be blowing near 80 mph. This much wind energy in the atmosphere will create the potential of strong wind gusts and severe storms early tomorrow.

STORM THREAT

A LEVEL 3 SEVERE STORM RISK remains in place early tomorrow morning. This means there is the potential for significant severe weather in some areas from 6:00 AM through 11:00 AM Saturday.

We've been UPGRADED to a LEVEL 3 RISK for strong to severe storms for tomorrow. (WMBF)

Warm and humid weather will surge into the eastern Carolinas this afternoon and into the overnight hours. While a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for late tonight, all attention is focused on the arrival of the powerful cold front tomorrow morning. In addition, very strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This combination will result in the risk of strong to severe storms from around sunrise tomorrow through the late morning hours.

Future Radar and wind gusts Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Because of the very strong winds in the atmosphere, the main threat with the line of storms will be a strong wind gusts that could potentially exceed 50 mph in some areas. Enough wind shear will be in place for a chance of an isolated tornado or two. Brief heavy rain is likely as well, but flooding is not expected. No hail is expected from this line of storms.

This line of storms will clear out of the area as we head into the late morning hours, but the winds will remain gusty and loud throughout the day on Saturday.

Severe storm chances early Saturday morning. (WMBF)

STRONG WINDS

A WIND ADVISORY is now in effect for the Grand Strand from 7:00 AM through 12:00 PM Saturday. The cold front will be a big wind maker. In addition to a very strong contrast in temperatures, the very strong upper levels winds will make for a very windy forecast. The strongest winds will occur immediately ahead of and behind the cold front from the morning hours through the mid afternoon. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible even outside of any stronger storms.

DRAMATIC DROP

The powerful cold front will also deliver a dramatic drop in temperatures. Early morning temperatures on Saturday will likely surge all the way into the lower 70s. As the front moves through the area around midday, temperatures will fall very rapidly. Readings will drop into the 50s by the afternoon, 40s by the evening and then below freezing overnight. By daybreak Sunday, all areas will likely be below freezing with most areas just inland from the beaches all the way down into the middle and upper 20s. Temperatures this cold will be enough to damage any early blooms and gardens. Wind chills will drop into the teens at time by daybreak Sunday. Sunday’s afternoon temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s.

Hard freeze on the way Saturday night. (WMBF)

