FIRST ALERT: Flood Safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the United States, floods is the leading cause for weather-related deaths. Most flash floods are caused by slow moving thunderstorms, thunderstorms that move repeatedly over the same area or heavy rains from tropical storms and hurricanes. These floods can develop within minutes or hours depending on the intensity and duration of the rain

WHAT’S SO DEADLY ABOUT FLOODS?

The main reason why floods are so deadly; is that, people underestimate the force and power of water. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. A foot water can sweep away compact cars, while two inches of water can sweep SUV’s away. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these deaths, many are preventable, but foolish people drive around the barriers in place that warn you the road is flooded. These flooded roads are filled with murky water and it’s hard to see how deep the water really is. The main cause of death is when drivers test driving these flooded roads and they are swept away in the current.

WHERE DO I DO WHEN I SEE FLOODED ROADS?

Flash floods can happen anywhere! They can happen in cities, farmlands, coastlines, and nearby bodies of water. To stay safe during a flash flood warning, follow these guidelines:

If flooding occurs, get to higher ground. Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, washes etc.

Avoid already flooded and high velocity flow areas. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. If you enter a flowing stream and the water gets above you knee, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN .

If driving be aware that the road bed may not be intact under flood waters. Turn around and go another way. NEVER drive through flooded roadways! If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep you and your occupants away.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Flood Safety (WMBF)

