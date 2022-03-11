Deputies search for missing Florence County man, last seen Thursday morning

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need help locating a missing Florence County man.

Charlie Ivey Jernigan, II, age 41, of Shortcut Road Timmonsville, S.C. was last seen between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. Thursday leaving a restaurant in Effingham in a vehicle headed toward Florence, according to the report.

Jernigan is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Jernigan was driving is a white Ford Taurus bearing S.C. license plate 7521QB.

The vehicle has a dent in the driver’s door, a handicap plaque on the rearview mirror and paw print stickers on the rear window. It also has a car seat on the rear passenger side and missing hub caps on the passenger side.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Jernigan is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 406 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

In addition, you can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

