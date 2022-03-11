Darlington deputies arrest home burglary suspect caught by residents

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies arrested a man attempting to burgle homes in Hartsville Thursday morning after the residents physically restrained him.

According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., at approximately 6:10 a.m. deputies responded to an active burglary on Age Old Rd. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the suspect had already broken into one dwelling and entered a second where he was being physically restrained by the occupants of the residence.

Johnathan Blakney was charged with two counts of burglary 1st degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

