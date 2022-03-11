Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say

Ricky Lane Shook
Ricky Lane Shook(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars after being charged in a child pornography investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney’s General Office said 61-year-old Ricky Lane Shook, Sr., was arrested Thursday after investigators received a report from the Nation Center or Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Officials said an investigation found Shook distributed child sexual abuse material.

Shook is facing 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor - which carries up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Online records show Shook was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday on a $39,000 bond.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and dangerous storms possible Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Man arrested after chase enters Georgetown County, leaves construction worker hurt
John Fink III
S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online
Nicholas V. Hodges, 40, of Marlin Court, Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet man arrested on weapons violation, multiple warrants after trying to pawn items with another’s ID
Johnathan Blakney
Darlington deputies arrest home burglary suspect caught by residents