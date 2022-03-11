Conway man arrested in child porn investigation, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars after being charged in a child pornography investigation.
The South Carolina Attorney’s General Office said 61-year-old Ricky Lane Shook, Sr., was arrested Thursday after investigators received a report from the Nation Center or Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
Officials said an investigation found Shook distributed child sexual abuse material.
Shook is facing 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor - which carries up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Online records show Shook was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday on a $39,000 bond.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.
