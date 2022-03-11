Conway Latinx church gives away free food for families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 107 households lined up in their cars to get food from one Conway church.

Located on Highway 544, Mission Christiana partnered with The Lowcountry Food Bank to give out meals for families in need as prices rise in the grocery store. It’s the first time the church has ever been involved in a food distribution event.

According to federal data, the consumer price index increased 7.9% over the past 12 months, a fresh 40-year high for the closely followed gauge.

The church was ready to serve food Friday to ease up some of the burdens families are facing. Volunteers hope a box filled with essentials like water, meat, vegetables, grains and fruit will be enough for those in need.

“Is a blessing in this neighborhood,” said Michael Jones, who came out to get food. “With all the crisis going on. Is hard to get stuff.”

Jones and other families in the Grand Strand are feeling a strain in their wallets, some having to make decisions between paying for food or paying bills.

“The main thing to me is I look at it as a blessing,” said Jones.

Over a dozen cars lined up to get their boxes for their families nearly two hours before the giveaway began.

Yesenia Colon, a senior pastor at Mission Christiana, is looking to push the program forward with the purpose of helping others.

“I know that families are struggling now. So, any help is good help. Any help will make things better so this is important, and we need it, We need it for the family,” said Colon.

Organizers hope to hold a food distribution every second Friday of the month for any families in need. Organizers are also thinking of doubling up on the number of food boxes they offer for next month.

“Is helpful for bringing food to the table. Like I said, a meal for the night,” said Jones.

