Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado

Because of the miraculous survival, the cat’s owner decided to rename her Dorothy, after the character from “The Wizard of Oz.” (Source: KCCI)
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A cat in Iowa used one of her nine lives when she survived a tornado over the weekend.

Because of the miraculous survival, the cat’s owner decided to rename her Dorothy, after the character from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Dorothy managed to survive the storm Saturday by hiding in a shed that was leveled by the twister.

Dorothy’s owner Patty Arnold doesn’t know how her pet survived. The cat managed to scathe by with only matted fur due to mud and debris.

“The only thing left [of the shed] was the door laying on the ground and the floor,” Arnold said. “So, I don’t know how she did it; God was with her, too.”

Arnold’s property was destroyed by the EF-2 tornado. Barns and farm equipment are now reduced to piles of rubble. She said her horse trailer and dumpster were carried a quarter of a mile away by the twister.

Officials said seven people were killed in the devastating storms that ripped through central Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Severe storms possible Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk, strong winds arrive Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges