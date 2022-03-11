Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Calls coming in to suspend Carolinas’ gas tax amidst surging prices

According to AAA’s latest gas price averages, the average price ticked slightly higher overnight to $4.19 in North Carolina.
A spokesperson for N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he would carefully review the idea of suspending...
A spokesperson for N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he would carefully review the idea of suspending or reducing the state's gas tax.(KAIT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With gas prices continuing to climb, some are calling for states to suspend that tax.

According to AAA’s latest gas price averages, the average price ticked slightly higher overnight to $4.19 in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, that average is $4.08 a gallon as of Friday morning.

As far as gas taxes for both states, residents pay 36 cents in tax per gallon of gas in N.C.

In South Carolina, one of the lowest in the country, each gallon of gas is taxed at 22 cents. That’s on top of the 18-cent federal gas tax

A bill to suspend the gas tax was filed last weekend in S.C. but it comes at a cost as the gas taxes go to fix and maintain roads and bridges N.C. state economist Mike Walden says, right now, the state has a surplus that could be used temporarily. Republican Senate leader Phil Berger was skeptical.

“Unless we get serious about addressing supply, we’ll cut the gas tax, the price will still go up and what do you do then?” Berger said.

Governors in other states have announced proposals for a gas tax holiday or a suspension of the federal gas tax.

Related: Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge

A spokesperson for N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he would carefully review the idea of suspending or reducing the state’s gas tax, but he would want to make sure road projects continue and the savings actually goes to customers.

Check WBTV’s gas tracker map for a list of the cheapest gas in your area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Level 3 threat for storms is out now for the Grand Strand and inland areas. The main timing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing threat for severe storms Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach golf cart, moped rental limit stays put at 871
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat
.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
Drone
Secret Service declares ‘No Drone Zone’ Saturday in Florence
A road closure will be in place Saturday in Florence ahead of a rally headlined by former...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in place for Trump rally in Florence