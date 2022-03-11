Brookgreen Gardens welcomes baby goat triplets

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has a few more cute babies that you can visit.

The popular Murrells Inlet attraction welcomed three new baby goats this week.

Mama goat, Tammy, gave birth to the triplets and all three are doing great, according to Brookgreen Gardens.

Since 2011, Brookgreen Gardens has collaborated with the Spanish Goat Conservation Society to breed the Lowcountry Spanish goat bloodline. The program helps to sustain the rare breed, and allow for an opportunity to educate the public on the important role these animals play.

Visitors will be able see the triplets at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm exhibit at Brookgreen.

Earlier this year, Brookgreen also welcomed five otter pups. They were born during the winter storm at the end of January.

