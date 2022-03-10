Submit a Tip
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say gunshots were fired at a Myrtle Beach hotel early Wednesday morning.

A police report states officers were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 S. Ocean Boulevard.

A witness on scene pointed out the vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident when officers arrived.

Police say a man, identified in the report as 33-year-old Dexter Levette, was intoxicated inside the vehicle. He was arrested for public intoxication and brought to the Myrtle Beach jail.

A second person on scene, who police identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Tran, was also intoxicated and had a handgun in her purse, according to the report.

Police say Tran and Levette were involved in an altercation, leading to shots being fired.

Tran reportedly does not have a concealed weapons permit in any state.

Tran was arrested and charged with public intoxication, discharging a weapon in city limits, littering, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and domestic violence high and aggravated.

Online records show Tran is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $81,081 bond.

As of Thursday morning, she remains behind bars.

The investigation is ongoing.

