Truckers hit the hardest as gas prices continue to rise

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts say high gas prices will likely be an issue through the summer.

In fact, some say $5 a gallon isn’t out of the question.

According to AAA, the national average of a gallon of regular gas is $4.31 as of Thursday. North Carolina is at $4.18, and South Carolina comes in with an average of $4.07.

Truck drivers whose vehicles take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot more.

So they’re paying thousands to fill up and it’s cutting into profits. Some have even declined shipments

“There’s always a stopping point. it’s going to get to a point where it’s going to shut down the economy,” truck driver Lincoln Hill said.

“We need some more money to keep America moving, to keep this stuff moving man,” Deon Rich, owner of Rich Global Transport LLC, said. “If they pay more, we can keep up with the economy and what’s going on.”

Active Waste Solutions, a trash collection company that serves neighborhoods in Mecklenburg and Union counties in N.C. as well as Lancaster and York counties in S.C., sent customers a notice that they’ll be getting a new bill each month to help them cover the cost of fuel increases.

For the month of March, it’s $1.39, but company managers say it will fluctuate from month to month based on those rising costs.

Check WBTV’s gas tracker map for a list of the cheapest gas in your area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

