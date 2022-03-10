Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck

Submit a Tip
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries suffered in the motor vehicle collision.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in a crash following a reported attempt to flee from police in a stolen truck on Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries suffered in the motor vehicle collision.

An officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety began to pursue a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado truck that was reported stolen, an incident report stated. Investigators say the stolen truck contained two suspects.

The suspects’ vehicle wrecked into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Nelson St just before 4:00 p.m., according to the report.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the truck was attempting to evade police.

The driver of the truck died, and the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Tidwell said the driver of the Camry was also transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

There is no word yet on whether or not the passenger of the truck will face any charges.

