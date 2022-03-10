Thursday Jam with the Black Friday Celtic Band
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This week we are spotlighting the Black Friday Celtic Band. The band is law enforcement officers and a teacher who enjoy sharing Irish music with our community.
The band will be playing around the Grand Strand leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.
To see where they are playing visit their Facebook Page: Black Friday Celtic Band.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.