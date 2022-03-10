Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Thursday Jam with the Black Friday Celtic Band

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This week we are spotlighting the Black Friday Celtic Band. The band is law enforcement officers and a teacher who enjoy sharing Irish music with our community.

The band will be playing around the Grand Strand leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

To see where they are playing visit their Facebook Page: Black Friday Celtic Band.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Ramon Santiago Comas
Myrtle Beach man allegedly distributed child porn, investigators say
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry

Latest News

gst
Thursday Jam: Black Friday Celtic Band Part 2
gst
Dragon Taekwondo Instructor with City of Myrtle Beach
gst
Thursday Jam: Black Friday Celtic Band Part 1
gst
Pickleball at Crabtree Memorial Gym