South Carolina man caught in Nash County convicted for drug trafficking

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury convicted a South Carolina man Tuesday on armed drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was convicted on charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with associated firearms violations including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal prosecutors say Herring was stopped by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone on I-95 southbound for speeding. Prosecutors say that according to court documents, Stone and deputies smelled marijuana coming from the SUV.

When they searched Herring’s SUV, prosecutors say deputies say they found more than an ounce of heroin and fentanyl, more than an ounce and a half of cocaine, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, $2,200 in cash, and a loaded firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says deputies also found Herring’s young children in the back of the vehicle, speeding and peeing in bottles while their dad drove through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Prosecutors say Herring faces a guideline range of 30 years to life imprisonment when he is sentenced in June 2022.

