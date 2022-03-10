Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Multiple shots fired into home in Darlington area

(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Wednesday along Wintergreen Drive in the Darlington area.

Investigators determined that multiple rounds were fired from a car at a home, and the home was hit several times.

No one inside the home was hit by the gunfire.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Ramon Santiago Comas
Myrtle Beach man allegedly distributed child porn, investigators say
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Appeal hearings set in April, May for Sidney Moorer in Heather Elvis disappearance case
Shavonya Denise Pride was arrested Wednesday for ill treatment of animals.
Police, animal control seize dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions from Rock Hill, S.C. home