Sheriff’s office: Multiple shots fired into home in Darlington area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Wednesday along Wintergreen Drive in the Darlington area.

Investigators determined that multiple rounds were fired from a car at a home, and the home was hit several times.

No one inside the home was hit by the gunfire.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.