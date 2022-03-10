Police, animal control seize dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions from Rock Hill, S.C. home

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after officers found several dogs living in what they described as deplorable conditions.

York County Animal Control was investigating a home at the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue when they called Rock Hill Police Department for help around 10:41 a.m.

No food or clean water was available to the dogs. Some of them were emaciated, and all were living in feces.

One dog was in need of urgent medical care and died while receiving that care.

Shavonya Pride, 50, was at the home and said they belonged to her son who does not live there. She said she last fed the dogs on Monday but wasn’t responsible for feeding them.

Pride also said the dogs had been on the property for the last three months.

During the investigation, five dogs and one puppy were taken from the home.

Pride was arrested and charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals.

