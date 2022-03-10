Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police, animal control seize dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions from Rock Hill, S.C. home

The homeowner was charged with ill treatment of animals.
Shavonya Denise Pride was arrested Wednesday for ill treatment of animals.
Shavonya Denise Pride was arrested Wednesday for ill treatment of animals.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after officers found several dogs living in what they described as deplorable conditions.

York County Animal Control was investigating a home at the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue when they called Rock Hill Police Department for help around 10:41 a.m.

No food or clean water was available to the dogs. Some of them were emaciated, and all were living in feces.

One dog was in need of urgent medical care and died while receiving that care.

Shavonya Pride, 50, was at the home and said they belonged to her son who does not live there. She said she last fed the dogs on Monday but wasn’t responsible for feeding them.

Pride also said the dogs had been on the property for the last three months.

During the investigation, five dogs and one puppy were taken from the home.

Pride was arrested and charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Ramon Santiago Comas
Myrtle Beach man allegedly distributed child porn, investigators say
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry

Latest News

.
Grand Strand businesses feel inflation pains on the menu
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
Stephanie Tran
Woman charged after shots fired report at Myrtle Beach hotel
A level two risk is out for Saturday morning with wind leading the way as the main threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Powerful cold front to impact the region Saturday
Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case
Appeal hearings set in April, May for Sidney Moorer in Heather Elvis disappearance case