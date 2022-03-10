Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the city of North Myrtle Beach announced Thursday the popular parade and “associated events” will be pushed to Saturday, March 19.

RELATED COVERAGE:

There is a risk of strong to severe storms from around sunrise Saturday through the late morning as a cold front pushes through the area.

“There are just too many unknowns and hazards associated with a weather event like this and it’s always better to err on the side of caution,” said North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney.

The parade draws thousands to North Myrtle Beach every year. It is slated to make its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

