NMB grad Billy Barlow gets start, Tigers remain unbeaten with 4-2 win over Michigan State

North Myrtle Beach alum Billy Barlow got his 3rd start of the season on Wednesday night.
North Myrtle Beach alum Billy Barlow got his 3rd start of the season on Wednesday night.(Clemson Baseball)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Behind two costly errors in the eighth inning, No. 18 Clemson broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the eighth inning to defeat Michigan State 4-2 at Fluor Field on Wednesday night. The Tigers improved to 12-0, while the Spartans fell to 5-6. Clemson also upped its winning streak to 13 games dating to 2021. That streak is tied for 10th longest in school history and is Clemson’s longest since 2006.

Caden Grice lofted a run-scoring single in the third inning to score the game’s first run. After Billy Barlow faced the minimum through 4.2 innings, Jack Frank singled with two outs in the fifth inning, moved to second on an error and scored on Bryan Broecker’s single.

After the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning, Max Wagner was hit by an 0-2 pitch with one out to give Clemson a 2-1 lead. Two batters later with two outs, the Tigers scored on the second error of the inning, this time off the bat of Jonathan French, to double their lead. Another error in the ninth inning led to a Tiger run.

Cooper Ingle earlier extended his hitting streak to 12 games as well.

Jackson Lindley (3-0) earned the win, while Jay Dill pitched the ninth inning to record his first career save. Barlow gave up just two hits, one unearned run and two walks with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Kyle Dunning (1-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson returns home to host Northeastern in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

