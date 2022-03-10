The MUSC Living Donor Program can change someone’s life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has a Living Donor Program that anyone can apply to. You can register to be a kidney and live donor.

They are always looking for Good Samaritan donors and the application process is simple.

Tp apply to be a living donor:

Call MUSC’s Living Donor program at 843-792-5097 or send an email to livedonor@musc.edu

Or, go online TODAY and submit an application at //muschealth.org/livingdonor

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.