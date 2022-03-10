Marlboro County trash truck worker charged with assault after allegedly attacking coworker with knife

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County trach truck worker has been charged with assault after attacking a co-worker with a knife.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on March 8 deputies responded to Appin Rd. in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County in reference to an assault involving two trash truck workers.

According to the report, 47-year-old David Junior Hamilton was involved in a verbal argument with a coworker when Hamilton assaulted that coworker with a knife.

Hamilton was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he received a $ 15,000 surety bond.

