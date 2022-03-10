Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Maddox 3 lifts Virgina Tech to 76-75 OT win over Clemson

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the...
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK -- — Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma. The Tigers battled back to grab a 62-61 lead on Nick Honor’s 3-pointer with 1:13 left. After trading baskets, Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put the Hokies (20-12) up 66-64, but PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT.

Neither team scored in overtime until Aluma hit a 3-pointer with 2:58 left and — following a 3-pointer by Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes — added a three-point play to put the Hokies up 72-69 at the 2:19 mark. Hunter Tyson had a layup, Hall added two free throws and the Tigers led 73-72 with 1:19 remaining.

Dawes made 1 of 2 free throws for a 74-72 Tigers lead. Justyn Mutts had a chance to tie for the Hokies with eight seconds left, but missed the first of two free throws. Hall missed an opportunity to push Clemson’s lead to three by making 1 of 2 foul shots, setting the stage for Maddox.

Aluma, who is one of only three Virginia Tech players to earn all-ACC honors multiple times — joining Malcolm Delaney (2009-11) and Erick Green (2012-13) — finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Murphy scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Mutts had 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Maddox had eight points off the bench.

Hall scored 16 to lead Clemson (17-16). Hunter hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Tyson and David Collins both scored 12.

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech advances to play No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Hokies beat the Fighting Irish 79-73 on Jan. 15 in their only meeting of the season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cool and damp.
FIRST ALERT: Cool and damp Thursday, watching a powerful system for Saturday
Report: 18-year-old shot while walking near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Severe storms possible Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk, strong winds arrive Saturday
The 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed due to the...
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to severe weather threat

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
Coastal Carolina junior sprinter Melissa Jefferson.
More for Melissa: Homegrown track star continues to rewrite history at CCU
Athletic training room at Myrtle Beach High School
National Athletic Training Month shines light on hard work, skills needed to help protect local students
Recognizing our local athletic trainers during National Athletic Training Month
Recognizing our local athletic trainers during National Athletic Training Month
The charity cycling event will be called Too Tough to Ride.
Darlington Raceway & Fellowship of Christian Athletes partner for charity cycling event