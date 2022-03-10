Submit a Tip
‘It’s not worth it:’ Myrtle Beach rideshare drivers sound off on high gas prices

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand rideshare drivers are having to “share” a lot of their income right now with the fuel pumps.

The high prices have many frustrated because they’re not getting a lot of action from the various rideshare services.

“I’m at 4,200 rides,” said rideshare driver Gregory Traini after dropping a customer off at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

When it comes to Uber drivers, Traini considers himself Myrtle Beach’s original. He jumped on board when it first hit the area in 2015.

Traini fills up every morning to make sure he can handle the 200 or so miles ahead of him for the day. But with gas prices climbing as much as ten cents a day, that daily fill up is becoming more and more of a problem for the long-time driver.

“If they keep going the way they are, yes, I’ll have to cut back because it’s not worth it,” said Traini.

Other drivers have a different tactic for managing those gas station bills.

“We’re going to keep going, but you have to stay where you’re at instead of driving around,” said rideshare driver Pat Roche. “Have to conserve the gas anyway you can.”

Traini actually presented an idea to Uber to try and make things manageable for both drivers and customers.

“I think they just need to put a surcharge on fuel,” said Traini. “That way if fuels go back down, they can lower the prices down for the customers.”

A statement from Uber to WMBF News says the recently launched Uber Pro helps drivers save as much as 25 cents per gallon, but they did not say any plans were in place to raise fares or add a surcharge.

“Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks,” Uber’s statement read.

Traini is hoping either a surcharge is added or gas gets cheaper in a hurry because tourism season is here already.

“We’re running a lot more than we used to, so with the prices of gas the way it is, it’s hurting,” said Traini.

Another driver says one silver lining right now is that he’s been receiving some pretty healthy tips from his customers, as some are mindful of the fact prices are high and are having an impact on drivers.

His tip? Leave a good tip!

