Initial SC unemployment claims nearly double over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nearly doubled its first-time unemployment claims over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,634 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented an 88% increase over the prior week’s 869.

The new numbers are the highest total of first-time claims since January 2021 when 2,047 were received during the week ending Jan. 15, according to SCDEW data.

Greenville County recorded the most, with 151. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count at 136, while Spartanburg County was third with 117.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston reported 91 while Berkeley County listed 53. Dorchester County reported 50, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was December’s 3.5%, a fall of 0.2% from November

