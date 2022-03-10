‘I’m going to enjoy it’: Florence lotto player $300K richer after scratch-off win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lotto player is $300,000 richer after playing a scratch-off game.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner purchased a $300,000 Money Match game at the Cruizers XIII on N. Cashua Drive in Florence and went to work.

While on the job, the man scratched the ticket and soon realized he just won a whole lot of money.

Despite the lotto win, the man says he plans to keep working.

“It was a huge relief,” he said of the win. “I’m going to enjoy it and hopefully retire eventually.”

Officials said the lucky winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to claim the last top prize of $300,000 in the $300,000 Money Match game.

Cruizers XIII in Florence received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

